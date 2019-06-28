Landmark Sheffield pub's new outdoor terrace plans revealed

The Punchbowl in Crookes is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment after it was taken over from pub chain Greene King by the Sheffield-based True North Brew Co.

The Punchbowl.

Proposals submitted to Sheffield City Council reveal there are plans to build a new terrace at the back of the pub as part of the revamp.

The idea has already won support from one resident who wrote in to the authority to express their views.

They said: “We are very supportive of True North taking over the Punchbowl and see this as a positive addition to the local community.

“Having lived next to the pub for a long time we are very keen for it to become a more welcoming space and somewhere we would like to go.

“The addition of more outdoor seating would be a good addition.”

But they also raised concern about the potential impact of noise and sought clarification on opening hours.

They asked if there will be any restrictions on noise and access to the area and added: “Being directly opposite the outdoor area noise travels straight across to our bedroom and in warmer weather windows will be open making it even louder.

“As I said previously, we are very supportive of True North taking over the pub but if it is busy – as we hope it will be - there is the potential for a lot of noise outside during warmer weather.

“If there could be some clarification on the opening hours and any restrictions in place that would be most appreciated.”

The plans state the opening hours are due to be 10am to midnight Sunday to Wednesday, and 10am to 1am Thursday to Saturday.

The authority is yet to make a decision on the application.

In addition to The Punchbowl, True North has also recently acquired The Old Grindstone, which is also in Crookes.

The Grindstone has re-opened after an internal revamp under the stewardship of the Sheffield-based Stancill Brewery.

There are larger plans in the pipeline which True North has pledged to include “incredible toilets, a large function room, air conditioning and a state-of-the-art kitchen to attract the best chefs in Sheffield, which we will install in 2021.”

Meanwhile the work inside The Punchbowl continues and it will be shut for a period of time this summer while this is completed.

There are plans to use the car park and pub for “craft and food fairs, and beer, gin and wine festivals.”

Kane Yeardley, managing director of True North Brew Co, said previously: “Lots of people talk only too well of what a fantastic little safe drinking circuit it was in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

“Often people started Saturday night in Crookes and never made it to town. Crookes in those times had its own spirit, like nowhere else in Sheffield.