These new photos show inside a famous former swingers sex club in Sheffield.

La Chambre, in Attercliffe, which was run by husband and wife Barry and Marie Calvert, was hugely popular before it closed around three years ago, with the owners blaming its demise on the coronavirus pandemic. Barry told earlier this year how he was still receiving dozens of emails each week from people asking if it was going to reopen.

The pictures in this photo gallery were taken by the Darkside Spirit Seekers, a team of urban explorers and paranormal investigators led by Mark Nicholas and based in Scunthorpe. They show how the building has started to decay in the years since it was closed, with old condom and Viagra wrappers among the items left behind.

The hot tub, sauna and dungeons can all be seen, along with signs for ‘Nookie Corner’ and the ‘Stairway to Heaven’. Among the notices is one setting out the etiquette for fetish nights, which warns that anyone playing in the dungeon who is ‘extremely inebriated’ will be asked to stop doing so for their safety and that of others.

Another notice addressed to ‘single guys’ states that they are not allowed upstairs ‘unless changed down to either a towel or shorts’, while a third notice states ‘no high heels on beds’.

For more about the Darkside Spirit Seekers and the other locations they have explored, visit: www.facebook.com/Darkside-Spirit-Seekers-101797058416397.

