Two of the biggest names in Sheffield football - from very different backgrounds - have teamed up for a hilarious spoof video which has gone viral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Walker grew up in Sharrow, Sheffield, and starred for Sheffield United and then Spurs before becoming the world’s most expensive defender at the time when he moved to Manchester City in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The England right back’s path to fame is very different to that of fellow Sheffielder Chris McClure, who for a long time was perhaps most familiar as the cover star of the Arctic Monkeys’ debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not.

Kyle Walker and Royal Oak FC assistant manager Steve Bracknall, aka Chris McClure. Photo: Carl Recine/Getty Images and Steve Bracknall | Carl Recine/Getty Images and Steve Bracknall

Chris is now better known as Steve Bracknall, asssistant manager of the fictional Sheffield pub team Royal Oak FC, languishing in the fifth tier of the Sunday Imperial League.

The spoof videos of his impassioned team talks have racked up millions of views on TikTok, where he has nearly half a million followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Walker, now plying his trade in Italy, at AC Milan, has appeared on one of Steve’s latest videos, with the Royal Oak coach offering his services for the England star’s KW2 Academy in Sheffield.

When Bracknall introduces himself, Walker asks: “How have you got my number mate?”

Bracknall tells Walker he’s an ‘absolute perfect fit’ for the academy but the ‘only problem’ is that he can’t do Sundays due to his commitment to Royal Oak FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker asks about his qualifications, to which Bracknall replies that he doesn’t need certificates as he’s ‘done 25 years on touchline mate, Sheffield Sunday league, it will be absolutely sound’.

He continues: “I live about two minutes with our Nikki down from the academy in Hillsborough. I won’t even charge the expenses mate. It will be absolutely bang on. I’d love to share me philosophy mate.”

Walker tells him to ‘send the emails in’ and Bracknall then makes a cheeky request, asking him if he can send a signed Maldini shirt over to Royal Oak FC as ‘we’re absolutely skint’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker instead offers to send one of his shirts and a couple of pairs of boots, before getting in his own sly dig, saying ‘we’re all Blades aren’t we’, to which Bracknall, who like his alter-ego Chris is a staunch Sheffield Wednesday fan, responds ‘shut up with it, arrivederci mate, bye bye’.

In the caption for the video, Bracknall writes: “I probably shouldn’t have cold called @Kyle Walker but at the end of the day if you don’t ask, you don’t get.

“Get me down to @KW2 Academy and let me put back into the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video has had 2.9 million views and more than 300,000 likes on TikTok.

But it’s not even Steve Bracknall’s most popular video.

One clip showing him berating his players for hitting the town before a big match has racked up a phenomenal 13.8 million views.

To follow Steve Bracknall and the fortunes of his Royal Oak FC team on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, visit: https://linktr.ee/stevebracknall