A 'compassionate' Sheffield man took his own life after battling years of mental health problems, an inquest heard.

Troubled Kyle Ringland, aged 38, was found dead in the bedroom of his home on Nursery Street in June 2022.

An inquest yesterday (April 3) heard how Mr Ringland had struggled with his mental health for many years and had been on a waiting list for four months with Single Point of Access (SPA), Sheffield Health and Social Care’s route for referrals for adults in mental health crisis, at the time of his death.

PC Nicholson, of South Yorkshire Police, said he had been asked to attend an ‘immediate incident’ at City Wharf apartments on the morning of June 16, 2022, after Austin Ringland had received a concerning email implying that his brother, Kyle, he may take his own life.

He and paramedics entered the property, but Mr Ringland had already died.

‘A bright shining light’

In a statement read out in court, Mr Ringland’s mother described her son as “a bright shining light”, who was known for his sense of humour and vast knowledge of music.

It read: “He maintained many childhood friends and those from work - ever generous and compassionate.”

“Kyle the traveller went to many places all over the world, enjoying different cultures,” she added.

“He’s deeply mourned by his family, his parents, his siblings, his nieces and nephews, and he’s always with us.”

The inquest heard that Mr Ringland, an IT engineer by trade, had spent a few days on a mental health ward after expressing plans to end his life in September 2014.

Andrew Bragg, service manager of Single Point of Access in Sheffield, said Mr Ringland had been first referred to the service in October 2021 by his GP after he had taken an overdose.

Following a telephone call with SPA, Mr Ringland had said he was “confident” his feelings of low mood would pass, and he was later discharged following no further communication.

Mr Ringland was referred back to SPA on January 26, 2022, following another overdose, and again weeks later after being found close to railway tracks on February 7. On both occasions mental health assessments found Mr Ringland did not meet the requirements to be detained under the Mental Health Act.

On February 14 and 17, 2022, SPA called Mr Ringland, where he expressed he did not want psychotherapy, but agreed he would benefit from a “more comprehensive assessment of his mental health and his needs”, and he was placed on a waiting list. His GP increased his antidepressants multiple times over the following months.

On May 13, while still on the waiting list, Mr Ringland made another attempt to take his own life and was taken to A&E. Mr Bragg said: “Our social worker spoke to Mr Ringland on May 19.

“He stated that he didn’t feel in any immediate danger from his own actions, but he was able to recognise that he could be very impulsive.”

Plans were made for another telephone call with Mr Ringland for the following day, however that day and on May 23 he failed to answer any calls or texts, and no further attempts of contact were made.

In response to Mr Ringland's death, Mr Bragg said SPA had introduced “more rigorous checking in with people” due to concerns about the length of time people spend on waiting lists.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, assistant coroner Tanyka Rawden said: “I do find there was a missed opportunity for the mental health services to make contact with Kyle after the 23rd of May, 2022. But it cannot be said that his death would have been prevented if contact had been made.”

Referring to the changes SPA has made, Mrs Rawden said she felt “quite reassured” that it would help prevent further deaths.