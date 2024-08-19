Kittens calling for care at Blue Cross in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every summer, Blue Cross in Sheffield sees a rise in the number of unwanted and abandoned kittens arrive at the centre. Some have been abandoned by their mothers and left to fend for themselves and others who were an unplanned litter that owners cannot care for.

Without their mother, young kittens need round-the-clock care and hand feeding every few hours until they are strong enough. Some kittens arrive needing urgent vet care, suffering from flea anaemia which makes them extremely weak, can lead to blindness if left untreated and even death.

Katy Orton Centre Manager at Blue Cross in Sheffield said: “Sadly, we take in a lot of homeless kittens and pregnant cats over the warmer months. With additional concerns around the cost of living crisis potentially putting owners off getting their cat neutered, we are worried that this year will see us taking in even more than usual. We aim to find them a foster home instead of caring for them in our cattery because it is vital for them to be around the usual household sights and sounds to enable them to grow into happy and confident adult cats.”

Kittens currently being cared for by the centre team and volunteer foster carers include Henry, Jessie and Hollie, found at just four-weeks-old. Sadly, their mum had been hit by a car so they needed urgent care and hand feeding plus treatment for fleas, worms and an eye condition. After their ordeal, all kittens are on their way to new homes.

Henry

The charity is calling out to animal lovers to join their dedicated team of volunteer foster carers. Foster carers receive full training and all costs, including travel, are covered by Blue Cross and there is full support and guidance throughout.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer foster carer and joining the Blue Cross team visit www.bluecross.org.uk/pet-fostering or contact the centre in Sheffield on 0300 777 1851 or email [email protected].