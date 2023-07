A kitten was rescued from the motorway near Rotherham and taken to a vet to be checked over.

Traffic officers spent a number of hours yesterday afternoon (Thursday, July 13) trying to rescue a teeny black kitten after it found itself on the motorway.

The cat was spotted on the M1 near junction 32 for the M18, near Rotherham.

On Twitter, National Highways said that the "little bundle of fluff" had been "keeping our late crews busy" for a number of hours, but that officers had finally managed to rescue it.