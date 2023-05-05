Sheffield City Council and Veolia have issued advice on recycling and waste management ahead of celebrations over King Charles’ Coronation bank holiday weekend. The three-day bank holiday weekend starts from Saturday, May 6, Sunday, May 7 and Monday, May 8.

Ahead of parties and events across the city to mark the historic event, Veolia and the council have now confirmed that all bin collections across the bank holiday weekend and their bins will be collected as normal on Monday. Therefore, people are advised to put their bin out before 7am on their usual day of collection.

All household waste recycling centres across Sheffield will also be open as normal from 9.30am until 5.30pm. However, people are reminded that Bank Holiday Mondays can be busier than usual due to people taking the extra day off to do some spring cleaning.

Veolia said: “Please be patient if visiting during peak times, and note that sites are

generally quieter during the later part of the day. Customers are asked not to queue outside the sites as this can pose a potential danger for other road users. Drivers found queuing onto the roads will be asked to move away from the site entrance until the site is clear to enter.”

Sheffield’s household waste recycling centres opening times

Beighton Road: Woodhouse, S13 7PS Wednesday to Monday Closed Tuesday

Blackstock Road: Gleadless, S14 1FY Thursday to Tuesday Closed Wednesday

Deepcar: Manchester Road, S36 2UU Thursday to Monday Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

High Green: Greaves Lane, S35 4GR Friday to Tuesday Closed Wednesday and Thursday

