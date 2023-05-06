King’s Coronation: Looking back over the times when King Charles III visited Sheffield
Ahead of the official coronation of King Charles III taking place today at Westminster Abbey – here we are taking a look back at the different occasions His Royal Highness has visited Sheffield and beyond over the years.
The former Prince of Wales has paid many visits to Sheffield and its neighbouring towns and villages over the years.
Perhaps his most famous visit came in 1998 at a showcase for the work of the Prince’s Trust in the city. Encouraged by one of the stars of the Sheffield-set Full Monty - Hugo Speer – he joined in a recreation of a dance routine from the film’s celebrated Job Centre scene to the beat of Donna Summer’s ‘Hot Stuff’.
Take a look through our retro gallery here.