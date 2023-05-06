News you can trust since 1887
King’s Coronation: Looking back over the times when King Charles III visited Sheffield

Ahead of the official coronation of King Charles III taking place today at Westminster Abbey – here we are taking a look back at the different occasions His Royal Highness has visited Sheffield and beyond over the years.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 6th May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 08:16 BST

The former Prince of Wales has paid many visits to Sheffield and its neighbouring towns and villages over the years.

Perhaps his most famous visit came in 1998 at a showcase for the work of the Prince’s Trust in the city. Encouraged by one of the stars of the Sheffield-set Full Monty - Hugo Speer – he joined in a recreation of a dance routine from the film’s celebrated Job Centre scene to the beat of Donna Summer’s ‘Hot Stuff’.

Take a look through our retro gallery here.

King Charles III meeting and greeting local dignitaries.

1. Meet and greet

King Charles III meeting and greeting local dignitaries. Photo: submit

HRH meeting children on the Manor Estate in 1998.

2. Manor Estate visit

HRH meeting children on the Manor Estate in 1998. Photo: submit

King Charles III paying a visit to the Hallamshire Hospital in 1979.

3. Meeting staff at Hallamshire Hospital

King Charles III paying a visit to the Hallamshire Hospital in 1979. Photo: submit

King Charles III meets well-wishers outside the Cutlers' Hall on a visit to Sheffield in November 1988.

4. Visiting Cutlers' Hall

King Charles III meets well-wishers outside the Cutlers' Hall on a visit to Sheffield in November 1988. Photo: submit

