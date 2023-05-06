The former Prince of Wales has paid many visits to Sheffield and its neighbouring towns and villages over the years.

Perhaps his most famous visit came in 1998 at a showcase for the work of the Prince’s Trust in the city. Encouraged by one of the stars of the Sheffield-set Full Monty - Hugo Speer – he joined in a recreation of a dance routine from the film’s celebrated Job Centre scene to the beat of Donna Summer’s ‘Hot Stuff’.