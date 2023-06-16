Today marks the publication of King Charles’ first birthday honours – and people from Sheffield and South Yorkshire are among those to receive medals.

Four South Yorkshire residents are set to receive MBEs, it was announced in today’s list, while another three pick up the BEM.

Former Sheffield schoolteacher Malcolm Rogers is named as an MBE for his services to athletics, while John Marren, who founded The Company Shop in Barnsley, is awarded the same honour for his services to alleviating food poverty.

Mr Rogers has done work across the UK including serving as the athletics director for the London Olympics in 2012, and still carries out voluntary work for events.

Deputy Nurse Director Catherine Bailey in the new multi bed ward. She is to receive the British Empire Medal, it has been revealed in the King's birthday honours

Mr Marren’s leadership of Company Shop Group has resulted in a sustainable business model that puts environmental and social purpose at its heart, after a longstanding career in retail made him aware of the large amount of food waste within the industry.

MBEs also go to Jacqueline Sawdon and Martin Sawdon, co-founders of The Exodus Project, for services to Young People and to Charity in Barnsley.

British Empire Medal

The list also includes three British Empire Medals for people from South Yorkshire, with Catherine Bailey, from Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, to receive the BEM for services to nursing.

Chairman of Company Shop John Marren at it's headquarters in Barnsley. He is set to receive the MBE. Picture Scott Merrylees

The 61-year-old has most recently worked as nurse director for musculoskeletal services, at the trust.

She began her career as an intensive care unit nurse over 40 years ago, and is described by officials as a true innovator who never settles for the status quo if something can be improved.

An example is the ‘bug busters’ project which saw her bring together a 400 strong multi-disciplinary team of health professionals to make a change in practice which resulted in a fall in the surgical site hip infection rate from 1.8 per cent to 0.3 per cent below the national average in 2019.

She also led work which resulted in a reduction in patient falls by 13 per cent and a reduction in the severity of the harm caused by falls, and created a programme called Pandemic 2020 which trained over 1,000 nurses in a month.

She was recently awarded the Chief Nursing Officer for England’s Gold Award for her exceptional standards of clinical practice and leadership.

Also receiving the BEM is Kenneth Eliot, a volunteer, for services to Table Tennis, and Paul Stead, the leader of the ninth Doncaster Scout Group, for services to Young People in Doncaster.

Tony Pedder to be Vice Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire

Meanwhile, Anthony (Tony) Paul Pedder OBE has been named as the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of The County of South Yorkshire.

Ex-Forgemasters chairman Mr Pedder has enjoyed a notable career, firstly in the steel industry followed by senior non-executive/ chairman appointments in health, higher education, manufacturing and local regeneration. In addition, he has contributed across the arts and charitable sector and remains the chairman of a mental health charity he helped to set up.

