Killer Ricky Braithwaite who attacked 60-year-old man admits manslaughter at Sheffield court hearing
A man who killed a 60-year-old man in an assault pleaded guilty to manslaughter during a court hearing in Sheffield.
In a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, Ricky Braithwaite admitted attacking Graham Linstead in an incident in Pitt Street West, Barnsley, at 10.30pm on Saturday, September 4 this year.
Mr Linstead was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, but could not be saved and died of his injuries four days later.
Braithwaite, 38, of Newton Street, Barnsley, was arrested on the day of the assault and initially charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.
However, at court yesterday, the charge was elevated to manslaughter, to which Braithwaite pleaded guilty.
Braithwaite will be sentenced on October 14 at Sheffield Crown Court.
An initial sentencing date of October 13 was put forward. However, this was scrapped when it became apparent that Mr Linstead’s funeral was scheduled to take place on the same day.