Killamarsh tragedy: Hundreds gather to pay their respects at vigil for those who have died

Many took it in turns to place candles during the vigil for the Killamarsh victims on Monday evening

Around 300 mourners stood in Baker Park on Monday evening to remember Terri Harris; her two children, Lacey Bennett and John Paul Bennett; and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent.

Many within the crowd, which also included children, were in tears as they placed candles around a post in the centre of the park, while others brought flowers and teddy bears in tribute.

They then gathered as one resident, David Taylor, of Killamarsh Church on the Street, led them in prayer.

Candles, flowers, and teddy bears were left in Baker Park, Killamarsh, during the vigil on Monday evening

He said: “I’m not enjoying today. It’s a very sad today but it’s absolutely incredible that so many people have joined us tonight.

"What do you say at a time like this? It is so difficult.

"I can’t give you any answers. I don’t have the answers. But each one of you is here to remember four people who are no longer with us.

"And it is a day that we’ll all remember because this doesn’t happen in Killamarsh. But it has.

“Some of you know the family; some of you know the children; some of you may have never seen them before.

“But you’re all here to show your respect.

“On behalf of the family I just say ‘thank you’.”

Officers were called to Chandos Crescent on Sunday morning, where they discovered the bodies of 35-year-old Terri; Lacey, 11; John Paul, 13; and Connie, also 11.