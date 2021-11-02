Woodhouse boxing club said Charlie Gent, the father of 11-year-old Connie Gent who died alongside three others on September 19, has been scheduled to perform at the after-party of the charity event.

The owner, Chris Smedley, said Charlie is a good friend of his and his family and that he has helped them raise money at a previous charity event.

In addition to the fundraising, there will also be a minute of silence for all the victims involved.

The four people found dead at a house in Killamarsh will be remembered at a special charity event in Sheffield. Pictured top from left are John Paul Bennett, aged 13, and Lacey Bennett, 11, and bottom from left are their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11

He said: "He (Charlie) is a good friend of ours. We have known him for three to four years now as he has helped us raise money before in a 24-hour boxathon, so I think a minute silence for all of the victims involved would show so much respect."

The club, which has been raising funds for Sheffield Children's Hospital for the past five years, is hoping to raise more money for the hospital when it gets to host the event on December 4.

Chris also said the standard tickets, priced at £45 (including meals and after party), are still available after the VIP tickets for the Ringside are all sold out.

Connie died whilst staying at the house on the weekend of Saturday, September 18.

A Sheffield boxing gym will be hosting a not-to-be-missed meet and greet session with British heavyweight boxing hero Frank Bruno in the name of charity.

She died alongside her school friend, Lacey Bennett, 11, Lacey's brother, 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, and their mother, 35-year-old Terri Harris.

Police officers made the grim discovery after being called to the street over concerns for the welfare of a man.

Terri and her children used to live in Woodhouse, Sheffield, before moving to Killamarsh. Connie, who was at a sleepover at her best friend's house when she died, still lived in the city suburb.

The youngsters used to attend a primary school in Woodhouse and were all students at Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke at the time of their deaths.

The funeral for John Paul and Lacey was held on Saturday (October 23) in private, so that family and friends of the children could grieve and pay their respects to the youngsters.

John Paul and Lacey’s funeral took place just two days after the funeral for their mother, which was held at St Giles Parish Church in Killamarsh.

Meanwhile, Connie will be laid to rest at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium in Sheffield on Thursday (October 28) at 3.15pm.

A man named as Damien Bendall has been charged with four counts of murder in relation to the Killamarsh deaths.

Area coroner Peter Nieto was told officers were met by Bendall at the address and, following a further conversation with the suspect, entered the house where they found the bodies of the four victims.

He said said the court was awaiting full post-mortem reports but added that the four died following a ‘violent attack’.

The fundraising event, 'An Evening with Frank Bruno' will be held at Stars Central on 1 Queens Road at 5pm.

It will also feature a stand-up comedian and a DJ after party towards the end of the evening.