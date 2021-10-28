Family and friends gathered today, Thursday, October 28, at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium in Sheffield to pay their final respects to the 11-year-old.

Connie had been staying with her school friend Lacey Bennett, also 11, at 54 Chandos Crescent, where the two girls were found dead alongside Lacey’s brother 13-year old John Paul Bennett and Lacey and John Paul’s mother Terri Harris, 35, on the weekend of Saturday, September 18.

Connie Gent, whose funeral took place in Sheffield today, Thursday, October 28

Connie lived in Woodhouse, where Terri and her children used to live.

She previously attended Woodhouse West Primary School along with Lacey, and both girls had recently joined Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke, where John Paul was also a student.

The funeral for John Paul and Lacey was held in private on Saturday, two days after their mother’s funeral had taken place at St Giles Parish Church in Killamarsh.

A man named as Damien Bendall has been charged with four counts of murder in relation to the Killamarsh deaths.

An inquest opening at Chesterfield Coroner's Court on September 27 heard a relative of Bendall had called Dorset Police to say the defendant had sustained a self-inflicted stab wound.

Area coroner Peter Nieto was told officers were met by Bendall at the address and, following a further conversation with the suspect, entered the house where they found the bodies of the four victims.