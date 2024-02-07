Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieran was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after the silver Vauxhall Corsa he was driving collided with a HGV on the A630 West Moor Link at around 5.45am last Saturday (3 February).

His family have since shared the following statement to pay tribute to him. It reads: “Kieran was loved deeply by all that knew him. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend.

Kieran Stoneman sadly died following a collision in Doncaster on Saturday 3 February.

“He was a happy, outgoing, and lovable soul. His infectious smile and a cheeky grin would light up any room he walked into. Kieran loved the outdoors; he took any opportunity he could to be on his mountain bike or to go wild camping with friends, capturing his adventures through his photography.

“There are not enough words to explain how much he will be missed. Kieran will forever be in our hearts and will be remembered for all he brought to our lives. We will love and miss him forever.”

The 27-year-old man who was driving the HGV, a white Volvo articulated lorry, stopped at the scene after the collision and he has been assisting officers with their enquiries.

Officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, which happened near the roundabout for junction four of the M18, to get in touch, particularly anyone who may have seen Kieran prior to the collision or anyone with dash cam footage that could help them with their investigation.

Anyone with information can get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 201 of 3 February 2024. You can also submit information via the online portal.