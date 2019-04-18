KFC issue statement on opening date of new Sheffield restaurant

Fast-food chain KFC has issued a statement on when its newest Sheffield restaurant may open.

Work is continuing to build the restaurant, along with a Costa Coffee, just off Richmond Park Road, at the junction with Handsworth Road, Handsworth.

Pictured is a new KFC and Costa being bulit at the junction of Handsworth Road and Richmond Park Road, Handsworth. Picture: Steve Ellis

Sheffield Council approved plans in January and the KFC restaurant, which will sit nearest Richmond Park Road, will also offer a drive-thru facility and could open from 6am until 3am the following day, as per the conditions imposed by the authority.

In a statement, KFC said: “It’s still early days at Handsworth as the restaurant is currently being built. Once the new KFC is complete, we’ll share the opening date to all of our local fans.

“The restaurant will create 50 jobs in the local area and anyone interested in a joining the new team should check out www.kfc.co.uk/careers for future opportunities.’’

There will also be parking for 25 cars, 14 cycle spaces and four disabled parking bays.

A bus stop on Handsworth Road, between the junction with Richmond Park Road and the entrance to the Asda supermarket was moved last year.

A new lay-by was created for buses to stop in, just past the supermarket entrance heading towards the Sheffield Parkway roundabout.

There were objections to the KFC and Costa development from a number of nearby residents, with most citing traffic congestion as the reason for their complaint.

But in a decision notice, published when it approved the application, Sheffield Council said: “The development will regenerate a brownfield site and will result in a well designed development which sits comfortably within its context. It will bring jobs and investment to the area.

“The concerns raised by local residents have been addressed in the main body of the report and a number of controls are proposed by way of condition to ensure living conditions are maintained.

“It is concluded that the development is acceptable and in line with local and national planning policy. On this basis it is recommended for approval subject to the listed conditions.”

The site was previously occupied by a warehouse and, most recently, used as an overspill car park for staff at the Asda store.