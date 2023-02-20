News you can trust since 1887
Kes statue approved near former home of author Barry Hines in Barnsley

Plans have been approved for a statue close to the site where Kes was shot in Hoyland Common.

By Danielle Andrews
2 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 10:56am

The 2m tall statue, of Billy Casper holding Kes, will be constructed on Hoyland Road, facing the former home of Barry Hines, author of A Kestrel for Knave upon which the film was based.

The sculpture will be made of matte black powder coated steel.

One comment was received by Barnsley Council in support of the scheme, stating that the sculpture ‘will be fantastic for the Hoyland Common residents and its an honour to have the Kes sculpture in Hoyland Common’.

A report by BMBC planning officers states that the site has been ‘specifically chosen due to the close proximity of Barry Hines’ former home at 78 Hoyland Road.

‘Additionally, there are other filming locations in close proximity – the most notable being the former (now closed) Casper’s fish and chip shop which is named after the main character of the film, Billy Casper.’

Barnsley Council