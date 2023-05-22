News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

Kelly Brewster: Sheffield remembers beloved woman with 'infectious spirit' killed in Manchester Arena bombing

A 'bright' and 'bubbly' young Sheffield woman with an 'infectious spirit' is in everyone’s thoughts on the anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing.

By Robert Cumber
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:24 BST

Kelly Brewster, from Arbourthorne, was one of 22 people who were killed in the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert six years ago today, on May 22, 2017. Her sister, Claire Booth, and niece, Hollie Booth, were injured too.

Kelly’s family has told previously how she was the happiest she had been in her life during the period leading up to the tragedy, and she and her fiance Ian, with whom she was looking forward to starting a family, had just that day had an offer accepted on a house. In a heartbreaking statement, they told how the 32-year-old, who worked as a claims assessor for the insurance firm Aviva, had ‘truly loved life and packed as much into her short years as she possibly could’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added: "Kelly was the life and soul of any party and loved to have a good time. She was always bright, bubbly, and her infectious spirit will be missed by many.”

Most Popular
Kelly Brewster, aged 32, of Arbourthorne, Sheffield, was one of 22 people who were tragically killed in the Manchester Arena bombing on May 22, 2017. They are all in our thoughts todayKelly Brewster, aged 32, of Arbourthorne, Sheffield, was one of 22 people who were tragically killed in the Manchester Arena bombing on May 22, 2017. They are all in our thoughts today
Kelly Brewster, aged 32, of Arbourthorne, Sheffield, was one of 22 people who were tragically killed in the Manchester Arena bombing on May 22, 2017. They are all in our thoughts today

A memorial ceremony will take place in Manchester today at the Glade of Light memorial, which was opened last year by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The names of all those who were killed will also be read out at Manchester Cathedral, where people will be invited to light a memorial candle.

People across the country are being invited to join in remembering Kelly and all the others who lost their lives by lighting a candle at 10.31pm – the exact time the bombing happened – and observing a minute’s silence.

Related topics:SheffieldAvivaAriana GrandeDuchess