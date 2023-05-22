A 'bright' and 'bubbly' young Sheffield woman with an 'infectious spirit' is in everyone’s thoughts on the anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Kelly Brewster, from Arbourthorne, was one of 22 people who were killed in the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert six years ago today, on May 22, 2017. Her sister, Claire Booth, and niece, Hollie Booth, were injured too.

Kelly’s family has told previously how she was the happiest she had been in her life during the period leading up to the tragedy, and she and her fiance Ian, with whom she was looking forward to starting a family, had just that day had an offer accepted on a house. In a heartbreaking statement, they told how the 32-year-old, who worked as a claims assessor for the insurance firm Aviva, had ‘truly loved life and packed as much into her short years as she possibly could’.

They added: "Kelly was the life and soul of any party and loved to have a good time. She was always bright, bubbly, and her infectious spirit will be missed by many.”

Kelly Brewster, aged 32, of Arbourthorne, Sheffield, was one of 22 people who were tragically killed in the Manchester Arena bombing on May 22, 2017. They are all in our thoughts today

A memorial ceremony will take place in Manchester today at the Glade of Light memorial, which was opened last year by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The names of all those who were killed will also be read out at Manchester Cathedral, where people will be invited to light a memorial candle.