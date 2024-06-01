Hundreds attended the first ever Kelham Pride 2024 parade on Saturday, June 1.
The parade kicked off at 1pm today which saw people dressed in all colours march from Kelham Island Museum, over Ball Street Bridge and into the main event on Burton Street.
Many neighbouring venues across Kelham Island and Neepsend are involved in the one-day event. As well as a marching parade, live entertainment including musicians, drag queens, comedians and guest speakers will be on hand to provide a feel-good festival feel.
Here are 14 photos from the parade.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.