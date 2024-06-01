Kelham Pride 2024: 14 photos as hundreds turn out for Sheffield’s new LGBTQ+ event and parade

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 1st Jun 2024, 15:08 BST

It was a fantastic atmosphere

Hundreds attended the first ever Kelham Pride 2024 parade on Saturday, June 1. 

The parade kicked off at 1pm today which saw people dressed in all colours march from Kelham Island Museum, over Ball Street Bridge and into the main event on Burton Street.

Many neighbouring venues across Kelham Island and Neepsend are involved in the one-day event. As well as a marching parade, live entertainment including musicians, drag queens, comedians and guest speakers will be on hand to provide a feel-good festival feel.

Here are 14 photos from the parade.

Hundreds came to Kelham Pride parade

Hundreds came to Kelham Pride parade

Hundreds brought the full colour spectrum to Kelham

Hundreds brought the full colour spectrum to Kelham

Pride Month is officially here

Pride Month is officially here

From whistles to music to the banging of drums, the parade came to be seen and heard!

From whistles to music to the banging of drums, the parade came to be seen and heard!

