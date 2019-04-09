Keith Ibbotson Millennium Trophy returns for Sheffield Half Marathon 2019

Firms taking part in this year’s Sheffield Half Marathon Team Challenge have their sights firmly set on lifting the Keith Ibbotson Millennium Trophy.

The trophy was established in memory of Keith, a long-serving employee of Sheffield City Council, who was a dedicated runner throughout his life. The trophy was donated by Keith’s family after he died of cancer.

The Keith Ibbotson Millennium Trophy was first contested in 2000, and was last raced for in 2012 when the winners were Irwin Mitchell. The law firm has already entered a team in this year’s challenge and will be hoping to triumph again on this Sunday.

Josh Temple, from Irwin Mitchell, said: “We are delighted that the Keith Ibbotson Millennium Trophy is coming back and, being the last team to have won it back in 2012, we are looking forward to competing for the trophy again this year.”

Run For All, organisers of the half marathon, last year re-introduced the team challenge, in which companies and other organisations in the city compete to be crowned fastest team in the race. The times of the first three runners home in each team are used to calculate the winners.

Mike Tomlinson, CEO of Run For All, said: “Last year’s challenge was a great success and proved a very popular feature of the half marathon. We are sure that all the teams competing this year will be keen to lift the trophy. It’s a fitting way to honour Keith’s memory.

“The team challenge generates some friendly rivalry between local businesses, sports clubs and organisations and is an opportunity for team building, fundraising or improving general fitness.”

Margaret Ibbotson, Keith’s widow, said: “Keith’s family and I are delighted by the decision of Run for All and the City Council to resurrect the team trophy in Keith’s name. Keith loved running and he completed either the Sheffield Marathon or Half Marathon every year from 1982 to 1991.

“ We are so pleased and proud that Keith’s name will become part of the Sheffield Half Marathon again.”