Hundreds of balloons in all colours were released into the sky over St Johns Field, Raymoth Lane in Worksop on July 31 to mark the life of 30-year-old Keita Mullen.

Keita, a loving mother and wife, died after she and another pedestrian were hit by a car in Bawtry, which failed to stop at the scene shortly after midnight on July 24.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on July 28 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has now been bailed pending further enquiries as the investigation continues.

Keita Mullen, the married mum-of-three, was killed in a hit-and-run in Bawtry

He has been remanded in custody on other, unconnected charges.

Keita was the owner of Beau Balloons in Worksop and in tribute, the balloon release was hosted by family member Michelle Haggerty and her two daughters, Kelsey and Kirsty.

A total of £808 was raised during the event which was gifted to Keita’s mother.

Michelle said: “It was a beautiful day. We would like to thank everyone for their donations and a special thanks to Keita’s fellow balloon ladies for donating all the balloons for free.”

Kelsey added: “It was a beautiful balloon release for our beautiful Keita. She is loved by so many people and will be forever in our hearts.

“Thank you to everyone who came to show how much she is loved and will be missed.

“Thank you to my mum and sister for helping make it special, and thank you to all the balloon ladies.”

Many businesses donated balloons to the heartfelt event.

Some of the businesses to donate balloons to the emotional event include: All Occasions, Mint Balloons, Pitch Perfect all in Worksop, and House of Balloons in Doncaster.

A number of people took to social media to express their emotions after the heartfelt event which brought some to tears. One said: “So much love for a beautiful girl. This is where the people of Worksop come into their own.”

Another said: “Well done to all who organised this, it was breathtaking – very very emotional.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up by close friends to support Keita’s three young children aged 10, five and just four months, and her devoted husband Tom.

The page has now raised over £42,000 from over 1,600 donors. It reads: “Anyone who knew Keita knew she always put her children before anything ensuring they never went without.

“We cannot bear the thought the kids would miss out on anything in their lives ahead.

“Any donations will go towards ensuring the kids have what they need in the future ahead of them.”

The fundraiser page can be visited by clicking here.

Anyone with information about the collision should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 14 of July 24, 2022 or Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.