A new BBC documentary is telling the story of a Sheffield woman, who died by suicide in Australia after moving to the other side of the world to rebuild her life after being sexually abused.

‘Our Girl Katie: Running From Abuse’ tells the story of Katie Shone, a young girl from Sheffield who suffered at the hands of convicted rapist, Paul North, who was an athletics coach at the all girls running club she attended. Katie was very close with another of North’s victims, broadcaster Charlie Webster, who has worked with Katie’s mum, Sue Stothard, to share her daughter’s story in the BBC documentary.

Charlie said: “I wanted to make sure that Katie's story was heard, to somehow give her and her family a voice. I know I can't do anything to bring her back but if I could just do something to try and make sure nobody else or their family has to go through this. Katie deserved so much more.”

In January, there was a knock on Sue Stothard’s door, and she was told her daughter had been found dead at her home in Australia.

Katie Shone died by suicide earlier this year. A new BBC documentary shares her story.

“I spoke to Sue about making this short film and only wanted to do it with her, and her blessing,” Charlie continued. “Sue is going through excruciating pain and has so bravely spoken out for Katie and so many other victims and survivors in her name.”

Coinciding with the release of the documentary, Charlie sent an open letter to the Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Alex Chalk MP, asking for specialist support services for abuse survivors to be effectively funded – to prevent any more lives being lost to crimes of abuse.

The letter was mentioned in parliament by multiple MPs, including Labour’s Jess Phillips, whilst issuing questions to the Justice Secretary. It has also been signed by a “children’s sector coalition” including the NSPCC, Barnardos, Action for Children, The Children’s Society, and the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse, along with dozens of individuals, including Katie’s family.

The letter urges the government to ensure victims get special support under the new Victim’s Bill.

Charlie Webster. (Pic credit: Ian West / PA Wire)

It reads: “I know Katie didn’t want her life to end. She wanted the pain inside to stop, she wanted the awful memories of her past to stop haunting her, and she wanted an escape from the sexual abuse she suffered as a teenager that still followed her despite how hard she tried to leave it behind.

“This is the problem with trauma. Trauma is the aftermath of a horrific moment in your life and it needs to heal. When someone is sexually abused or has a distressing experience that make them fear for their life, whether it is physically or emotionally, it doesn’t stop when the act is over.

“We, victims and survivors, are left to deal with the pain and torment, often on our own.”

Speaking to The Star after Katie’s death, her mum, Sue, said: “I am so proud of her. I want everyone to know I am proud of her… She was beautiful, she was generous and she was kind and that’s Katie to me. I hope to other people that is what they got as well.”

Paul North was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of rape in 2002 and jailed for 10 years. He was arrested after a victim spoke up about the abuse they had suffered at his hands.