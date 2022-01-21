Kate Josephs' future at Sheffield Council and Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium made a community asset - welcome to the latest Behind the Headlines podcast
Star readers can now listen to the latest Behind the Headlines podcast in which our journalists discuss the biggest stories of the week.
This week we discuss what the future may hold for Kate Josephs, Sheffield Council’s chief executive, who admitted attending a drinks party at the Cabinet Office on December 17, 2020, when the country was under stringent lockdown measures.
We also talk about how Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium has been given a new status that stands to safeguard its future.
Sheffield City Council have designated the ground as an Asset of Community Value (ACV), a move designed to protect it against any future change of use or indeed demolition.
The biggest court cases of the week are also a hot topic of discussion.
You can watch or listen to the latest episode on The Star’s Dailymotion channel here