This week we discuss what the future may hold for Kate Josephs, Sheffield Council’s chief executive, who admitted attending a drinks party at the Cabinet Office on December 17, 2020, when the country was under stringent lockdown measures.

We also talk about how Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium has been given a new status that stands to safeguard its future.

Sheffield City Council have designated the ground as an Asset of Community Value (ACV), a move designed to protect it against any future change of use or indeed demolition.

The biggest court cases of the week are also a hot topic of discussion.

You can watch or listen to the latest episode on The Star’s Dailymotion channel here

