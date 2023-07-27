It’s ten years since Julian Martin completed his first charity run for St Luke’s Hospice in memory of both his grandmother and his uncle.

And now, a full decade later, he is running for St Luke’s once more – though in 2023 he aiming to complete a full year of separate running challenges!

It’s all part of 12 months of fundraising for Sheffield’s only hospice by Darnall company Robson Handling Technology, where colleagues have chosen St Luke’s as their charity of the year.

“Every year we have a vote on which charity we’re going to support as a company and this year St Luke’s came out top,” said Julian, who is the Robson Sales and Marketing manager.

Julian Martin (centre) with Matt Rodgers and Ewan

For the company that means organising everything from bake sales and slimming challenges to Christmas jumper days, raffles and sporting sweepstakes.

But for Julian – joined by 15-year-old son Ewan and friend Matt Rodgers – there’s a full programme of running challenges to complete, including the Sheffield Half Marathon, the Sheffield Round Run 20k, the Grenochase, the Sheffield 10k, the Crosspool Crawl and the annual Percy Pud 10k.

“I’ve run for all sorts of charities over the years but it seems appropriate that on the tenth anniversary of running for St Luke’s I should be running for them again,” he said.

Already, the combined fundraising efforts of Julian, Matt and Ewan and the whole Robson Handling Technology team have raised more than £1,000 for St Luke’s, with many months of events still to come.

To support Julian’s running challenges, which have already raised more than £400, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/julian-martin7