Joy for Sheffield restaurant after long wait for vital repairs to smashed window
The team working at Sheffield restaurant are overjoyed as the month-long wait for vital repairs to their window nears an end.
Blend Kitchen, in Pinstone Street, was targeted twice last month by vandals who smashed the window and, only a day later, broke in and stole over £100 in cash, computer equipment and various items such as screwdrivers.
Since then, the restaurant team have been battling with Sheffield Council – who lease the property – to get the vital repairs carried out, fearing they may be forced to close if the window is hit one more time.
Now over a month after the the damage was reported, a Sheffield Council contractor has been to assess the window and an end is in sight.
Councillor Mazher Iqbal, Cabinet Member for Business and Investment said: “Replacement glass for Blend Kitchen has been ordered. Specialist glass is required in this window and due to its size, takes a little longer to supply. When it is ready the glazers will fit it straightaway.”
Chris Hanson, manager and head chef of Blend Kitchen, welcomed the news.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
He had feared a closure may result in redundancies meaning vulnerable adults would be left without a job.
He added: “Thanks to Help Sheffield, Sheffield Council and Clark Glazing for sorting out our smashed window. We've got there in the end.”
Blend Kitchen is a social enterprise restaurant which opened in 2018 and is run by Sheffield based community interest company Blend Cook Eat Share.
The restaurant trains and develops people furthest from the jobs market including ex-offenders and and parents returning to the world of work also help them build their confidence, assist on housing matters, financial management, practical home cookery and other critical life skills.
Sheffield Council leader Julie Dore also made reference to Blend when highlighting the positive work the council are supporting locally during a recent council meeting.