Joy for mum who learns tumours have shrunk after visit to clinic in Germany

Months of battling have begun to show signs of progress for one Rotherham mum, who’s been told that her cancerous tumours have started to shrink.

Brave Sabrina Richards was told in 2020 that a lump on her knee was a rare form of cancer called myxclofibrosarcoma, of which only 178 cases are diagnosed every year in England, usually in people over the age of 60.

For the subsequent five years, the 48-year-old has battled the condition, though discovered some devastating news during the 2024 Christmas period.

Sabrina has been battling cancer for five years, and now been told that her tumours have shrunk by 10 per cent. | Submit

As she was preparing to get her leg amputated, doctors discovered cancer in her lungs, meaning little more could be done.

But not one to give up though, Sabrina - who has been supported throughout by her loving husband Lee, son Jordan Linton and step-daughter Chloe Brett - began to look for alternative options.

She discovered a treatment in Germany found to be successful in treating sarcomas, and began making plans.

Additionally, she set up a fundraiser which has seen nearly £11,000 in donations pour in to help cover travel and medical costs.

She made her first trip in the end of June, and returned on July 23, her birthday, for the second round.

And this trip came with the best birthday present she could’ve asked for - the news that her tumours had shrunk by 10 per cent.

Sabrina said: “I’ve been told my tumours have shrunk by 10 per cent per cent - this is amazing news.

“I’m feeling ill at the moment still but it will be worth it.

“We need to keep fundraising now in order for me to carry on with the treatment. I go back again in four weeks.”