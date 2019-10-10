Joy for Doncaster sports players at two awards

Doncaster-based Steve Gaines was named winner of the Services to Athletics award at the 2019 England Athletics Regional Volunteer Awards for Yorkshire and Humberside

Steve Gaines was named winner of the Services to Athletics award at the 2019 England Athletics Regional Volunteer Awards for Yorkshire and Humberside.

Doncaster Athletic Club, (AC), was also named as Club of the Year for Yorkshire and Humberside.

Steve Gaines, aged 67, from Rotherham Harriers and Athletics Club and Kev Lincoln, age 65, of Doncaster AC were presented with their awards at a ceremony earlier this month.

Steve said: “I am honoured to be given this award in a sport where so many have done so much over so many years.”

Kev said: “Doncaster AC taking control of the future.”

Steve joined Rotherham Harriers and Athletics Club (RHAC) in 1987. In 2007, he became club and cross country secretary, and is involved in all aspects of the club.

He acts as event manager for local cross country races. He launched and chairs the Rotherham and South Yorkshire Athletics Networks, and is also the race director for the Rotherham 10k working with Age UK and Rotherham MBC.

Doncaster Athletic Club is 11 years old. The club has built a reputation of being a family friendly club for all, with a vibrant junior and also veteran membership, with categories in road running including a unique pacer novice group, track and field, ultra-running, cross country and a fully inclusive disability section.

Chris Jones, CEO of England Athletics, said: “Our sport of athletics and running is built on the selfless and invaluable contribution that our amazing volunteers make.

“It’s fantastic that, through our Regional Volunteer Awards, we can put our volunteers in the spotlight and reward the fantastic work that they do week in, week out.

“We hope that the stories of our award winners and nominees can also inspire other people to get involved in our great sport.”

The Yorkshire and Humberside region awards is one of nine regional awards that England Athletics are hosting across England.

Every winner of an award will then be put forward to an external panel who will select the finalists for the prestigious national volunteer awards.

The finalists will then be invited to attend the England Athletics National Volunteer Awards & Hall of Fame Ceremony hosted on Saturday, October 12.