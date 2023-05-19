This is the plaque at a bridge near Meadowhall in Sheffield which marks the tragic death of a young dad and his nephew.

Tommy Hydes, aged 24, and his 20-year-old nephew Josh Bull, also known as Josh Hydes, both died after the car they were travelling in crashed through railings on the Meadowhall Way bridge, off Meadowhall Road, and into the River Don.

A heart-shaped plaque near the spot today pays tribute to Josh Bull. It reads: “Forever young. Rest in peace Josh Bull. Gone but never forgotten. 27.05.00 – 30.01.21.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inquest into their deaths heard last year how the car had been travelling at around 70mph before the driver, believed to have been Josh, lost control as it approached a bend. Police officers, who were first at the scene, bravely swam out to try to rescue the occupants but their efforts were hampered by the fast-flowing water and ‘zero visibility’.

This plaque on Meadowhall Way in Sheffield is dedicated to Josh Bull, also known as Josh Hyde, who tragically died alongside his uncle Tommy Hydes when the car in which they were travelling plunged into the River Don.

Tommy, who worked as a mechanic, and Josh, who was an accountant, were eventually pulled to the surface by firefighters and taken to the Northern General Hospital, where they were tragically pronounced dead.

Following the inquest, Tommy’s heartbroken partner April Rose Ireland, who had given birth to their daughter just a few months before the crash, described him as the ‘best man I’ve ever met in my life’. She added at the time: “He was caring, he would do anything for anyone, he was really, truly someone special. (His daughter’s) now 16 months old and she’s amazing. Her daddy is definitely watching over her.”

Josh’s mother Emma Hydes, who is Tommy’s sister, said: “They will never be forgotten, and will be thought about every day for the rest of our lives. They have taken a big hole out of all our lives. They had so much going for them, my forever young boys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh, who lived in Kiveton but grew up in Aston, worked in the finance department at the University of Sheffield’s Faculty of Engineering and had just passed his accountancy exams the week before the crash. His manager described him as a ‘very popular, courteous and conscientious member of our team who always gave his best’.

Josh Bull, left, and his uncle Tommy Hydes, right, drowned after the car in which they were travelling came off the road near Meadowhall in Sheffield and plunged into the River Don in January 2021