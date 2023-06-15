A Sheffield man with a ‘beautiful sense of humour’ tragically took his own life after struggling with drug addiction since the young age of 16.

Jonathan Daly was found deceased in his flat on St Peter’s Close, off Campo Lane in the city centre, on June 7, last year. An inquest into the circumstances of his death took place at Sheffield Medico-Legal Centre yesterday (June 14).

In a statement read out by assistant coroner Hannah Berry, Jonathan’s parents Grainne and Patrick Daly described their youngest son as “charming, intelligent, extremely kind natured and considerate”, who was “forever showing love” to his family.

Sadly at age 16, Jonathan began to struggle with drug addiction, which over the years saw him develop “Jekyll and Hyde behaviours,” the inquest heard.

He was in denial about his addiction for many years, but the family said “he was never excluded from our life or daily thoughts or conversation”, and he was “immensely loved”.

In court, Jonathan’s mother, Grainne, tearfully told the coroner: “Drugs killed my son.”

Evidence found that Jonathan, who was a student at the time of his death, had a long history of contact and support from primary care and mental health services for substance abuse and dependency on drugs.

He experienced feeling suicidal and self harm from at least March 2015 until his death, and there was also a pattern of seeking help, self-referring and then disengaging with various mental health authorities.

Jonathan was described by his family as 'extremely kind natured and considerate'.

Two weeks before his death, following an incident of self harm in May 2022, Jonathan was given an urgent referral to the crisis team by his GP. The court heard that Kate Wakefield, a social worker at Single Point of Access called Jonathan that same day. SPA provided Jonathan assistance to attend the minor injuries unit for his self-inflicted wound.

Giving evidence, Ms Wakefield said Jonathan assured her that he was not in crisis and could keep himself safe. In line with normal practice, it was agreed that Jonathan would reach out to the service when he felt ready to, and Ms Wakefield texted him the service numbers he could call. She also told Jonathan he could reach out to the liaison psychiatric team while at the minor injuries unit, but she realised this was an error as it was not a service provided, though it is not thought that Jonathan asked for this service.

Following a post-mortem, a toxicology report found that it was likely Jonathan had consumed alcohol prior to his death. There was no ‘exceptional’ levels of drugs found.

A pathologist recorded his medical cause of death as asphyxia by hanging. Ms Berry said police attended the scene on June 7 and confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

Ruling suicide as a conclusion, Ms Berry said: “I find that Jonathan did a deliberate act, and it is more likely than not given the way he did it…that at the time he intended to end his life.”

Ms Berry shared concerns about the lack of the ability of the minor injuries unit to refer to the liaison psychiatric team. Although she did not believe this would have changed the outcome in Jonathan’s case, she did believe it could prevent further deaths. Ms Berry said she would write to the authority that manages the unit for a response.