Join cancer charity’s scenic ‘Sunset Stomp’ through Sheffield countryside
A Sheffield charity is encouraging people to live healthier lives, hosting a countryside walk designed to get people outdoors in nature.
Cavendish Cancer Care’s Sunset Stomp will feature a bit of everything when it kicks off on July 11, with a mix of woodland, rocky paths, and some muddy stretches thrown in, all topped off with some of the most stunning scenery in Sheffield.
Participants are invited to attend with their family, friends, or work mates; they can go it solo, or even bring the dog.
The event is being sponsored by by Lyonhurst Life, a company headed by former Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday footballer, Chris Sedgwick.
Chris said: “Lyonhurst is all about encouraging people to live a healthier life, so we were really keen to partner with Cavendish Cancer Care on the Sunset Stomp. It’s a charity close to the heart of our team, and as a local business we wanted to partner with a local charity where it was clear we could make an impact. I’d like everyone to come along and join us at the walk, enjoy a cracking a BBQ, and do some real good to support local cancer patients and their families.
“This would be great as a corporate team-building exercise, a day or family fun, or simply as a break from the usual midweek routine.”
The walk will take place next week, with participants meeting outside The Norfolk Arms pub in Ringinglow from 5pm. There will be a choice from a 10k round route – on the edge of the Peak District towards Higger Tor and back – or a shorter hour-long trail. Both walks will leave at 5.30pm, following registration.
Chris added: “We hope to make t back in time to experience the sunset from the best vantage point – in a pub garden, with delicious BBQ in hand.
“We’ll supply a map for you to guide you on your way, plus something fun to keep the kids entertained en-route.”
Entry is £9 adults and £2.50 children. Visit cavcare.org.uk/sunset-stomp