He took to the stage to collaborate with Jeff as part of his European tour in May.

They played together and Johnny sang on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released together as a duo in 2020.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is not the first A-list celebrity to be welcomed to the city.

From actors and TV personalities to famous musicians, here is a selection of some of the city’s most recent celebrity sightings.

1. Johnny Depp at Sheffield City Hall Hollywood actor Johnny Depp stunned the audience at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, May 29, when he made a surprise appearance on stage at a show by guitar hero Jeff Beck. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2. Johnny Depp on stage with Jeff Beck The Hollywood actor on stage with the guitar hero. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3. Jodie Whittaker In February 2018, Doctor Who fans flocked to the Park Hill as Jodie Whittaker was seen filming for the new season. Photo: Anthony Devlin / Getty Photo Sales

4. Sylvester Stallone Hollywood royalty Sylvester Stallone popped in for a meal at Nonnas on Ecclesall Road after appearing for a talk at Sheffield City Hall in January 2015 – and loved it so much he stayed until the early hours! Photo: submit Photo Sales