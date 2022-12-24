News you can trust since 1887
Johnny Depp, Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley and Sylvester Stallone - all the celebrities spotted out and about in Sheffield over the years

Hollywood star Johnny Depp stunned fans at Sheffield City Hall earlier this year when he appeared on stage alongside guitar hero Jeff Beck.

By Lee Peace
4 minutes ago

He took to the stage to collaborate with Jeff as part of his European tour in May. They played together and Johnny sang on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released together as a duo in 2020.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is not the first A-list celebrity to be welcomed to the city. From actors and TV personalities to famous musicians, here is a selection of some of the city’s most recent celebrity sightings.

1. Johnny Depp at Sheffield City Hall

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp stunned the audience at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, May 29, when he made a surprise appearance on stage at a show by guitar hero Jeff Beck.

Photo: submit

2. Johnny Depp on stage with Jeff Beck

The Hollywood actor on stage with the guitar hero.

Photo: submit

3. Jodie Whittaker

In February 2018, Doctor Who fans flocked to the Park Hill as Jodie Whittaker was seen filming for the new season.

Photo: Anthony Devlin / Getty

4. Sylvester Stallone

Hollywood royalty Sylvester Stallone popped in for a meal at Nonnas on Ecclesall Road after appearing for a talk at Sheffield City Hall in January 2015 – and loved it so much he stayed until the early hours!

Photo: submit

Johnny DeppSheffieldHollywood