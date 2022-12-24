Johnny Depp, Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley and Sylvester Stallone - all the celebrities spotted out and about in Sheffield over the years
Hollywood star Johnny Depp stunned fans at Sheffield City Hall earlier this year when he appeared on stage alongside guitar hero Jeff Beck.
He took to the stage to collaborate with Jeff as part of his European tour in May. They played together and Johnny sang on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released together as a duo in 2020.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star is not the first A-list celebrity to be welcomed to the city. From actors and TV personalities to famous musicians, here is a selection of some of the city’s most recent celebrity sightings.