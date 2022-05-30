He took to the stage to collaborate with Beck as part of his European tour.

They played together and Mr Depp sang on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released together as a duo in 2020.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is not the first A-list celebrity to be welcomed to the city.

From actors and TV personalities to famous musicians, here is a selection of some of the city’s most recent celebrity sightings.

1. Johnny Depp at Sheffield City Hall Hollywood actor Johnny Depp stunned the audience at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, May 29, when he made a surprise appearance on stage at a show by guitar hero Jeff Beck.

2. Sylvester Stallone Hollywood royalty Sylvester Stallone popped in for a meal at Nonnas on Ecclesall Road after appearing for a talk at Sheffield City Hall in January 2015 – and loved it so much he stayed until the early hours!

3. Jodie Whittaker In February 2018, Doctor Who fans flocked to the Park Hill as Jodie Whittaker was seen filming for the new season.

4. Public Enemy A passer-by gave hip hop act Public Enemy a lift to their gig at the Sheffield Arena in 2015 from Fulwood Road after the taxi that was supposed to take them there didn't turn up.