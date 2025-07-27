WATCH: 'John Burkhill, The Million Pound Man': Part two of The Star's documentary on the Man with the Pram
He’s the charity superstar who raised more than a million pounds for cancer research in his own way - one step at time across over a thousand races, walks through town and bucket rattles.
86-year-old John Burkhill, known as The Man With The Pram, was celebrated by his fans Sheffield in 2024 when he hit his Magic Million goal, before winning the Pride of Britain Award later in the year.
The Star has produced a two-part documentary so Sheffield can hear John’s story in his own words - ‘John Burkhill, The Million Pound Man.’
See our video above for part two of what came after John hit his Magic Million and what a whirlwind 2024 was for him as he attended award shows and celebrations in his name.
You’ll also hear touching stories about meeting Prince Charles, as he was then, how he thought The Queen was a “lovely lass,” and his perspective on how there “isn’t a family in the country not affected by cancer.”
