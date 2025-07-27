WATCH: 'John Burkhill, The Million Pound Man': Part two of The Star's documentary on the Man with the Pram

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
You’ve heard how he got started - now hear how he has no plans of stopping.

He’s the charity superstar who raised more than a million pounds for cancer research in his own way - one step at time across over a thousand races, walks through town and bucket rattles.

Watch the second part of Sheffield's own John Burkhill in his own words with The Star's two-part documentary "John Burkhill: The Million Pound Man."placeholder image
Watch the second part of Sheffield's own John Burkhill in his own words with The Star's two-part documentary "John Burkhill: The Million Pound Man." | National World, submitted

86-year-old John Burkhill, known as The Man With The Pram, was celebrated by his fans Sheffield in 2024 when he hit his Magic Million goal, before winning the Pride of Britain Award later in the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Star has produced a two-part documentary so Sheffield can hear John’s story in his own words - ‘John Burkhill, The Million Pound Man.’

See our video above for part two of what came after John hit his Magic Million and what a whirlwind 2024 was for him as he attended award shows and celebrations in his name.

You’ll also hear touching stories about meeting Prince Charles, as he was then, how he thought The Queen was a “lovely lass,” and his perspective on how there “isn’t a family in the country not affected by cancer.”

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice