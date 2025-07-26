'The Million Pound Man': Watch The Star's two-part documentary on Sheffield's man with the Pram John Burkhill
He’s the charity superstar who raised more than a million pounds for cancer research in his own way - one step at time across over a thousand races, walks through town and bucket rattles.
86-year-old John Burkhill was celebrated by his fans Sheffield in 2024 when he hit his ‘Magic Million’ goal for Macmillan Cancer Support before winning the Pride of Britain Award later in the year.
Now, you can hear John’s story in his own words with The Star’s own two-parter documentary, ‘John Burkhill, The Million Pound Man.’
See our video above (part one) and hear how Mr Sheffield’s journey to raising money for charity began with him taking on a Sheffield Star Walk in 1967 with no training, and how his philosophy hasn’t changed in all these years: “A lot of the time it doesn’t matter where you finish, as long as you finish you’re a winner.”
You’ll also learn how he broke his first “impossible” £250,000 goal, then £500,000, and then “a bit more and a bit more” until the emotional moment he opened the envelope that made it all real.
Part two will be aired tomorrow (July 27).
