Sheffield legend John Burkhill will be awarded with a medal of honour in London later this month for his Macmillan fundraising work.

John Burkhill from Sheffield is to receive a special honour for his charity work for Macmillan

The British Citizen Award (BCA) has announced t that John Burkhill is to be given the award for ‘Services to Volunteering and Charitable Giving’ at the Palace of Westminster on January 26.

The BCA, dubbed ‘The People’s Honours’, is a bi-annual award established in 2015 which recognises exceptional individuals who positively impact their communities throughout the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Man with the Pram’ is well known in Sheffield for his signature green wig and matching foam hand, which he wears while walking around the city to raise money to fund vital cancer services.

John began fundraising to support Macmillan after the death of his daughter, Karen in 1991, followed by his wife, June, a year later to cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 84-year-old has since completed 1,036 races across Sheffield, which he walks while collecting change in a pram originally purchased for his daughter in 1961.

After fundraising for the last 15 years, John has raised approximately £890,000 of his £1 million goal. This is the equivalent of 14 Macmillan nurses being funded for a year or assistance for over 51,000 people who use Macmillan’s support line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Lumb, from Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We are super thrilled and delighted for John who has deservedly received further recognition for his unbelievable efforts. The fact that this is dubbed the ‘people’s award’ really epitomises John, because he does what he does for the people of Sheffield, Yorkshire and beyond, particularly those living with and affected by cancer.

“Whilst John doesn’t do what he does for the accolades or awards, he truly deserves everything that comes his way because he does whatever it takes every single day to help others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medals will be presented at the Palace of Westminster by representatives from One Stop, the official partner for the award, as well as Specsavers, Places for People and Big Bus London.

After this, the medalists will board an Open Top Lap of Honour tour and attend a certificate presentation at Church House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Taylor, head of Community Partnerships at One Stop, said: “This year’s medalists have reminded us of how many amazing people are supporting our communities, especially during such a challenging time. At One Stop we serve many communities across the country, and we know how important voluntary work is to support those in need. We’re proud to be partnering with the BCA again and to play a small part in helping each medallist to be recognised. Our congratulations go to all honourees.”