It was an 'impossible dream' but he achieved it

Legendary Sheffield fundraiser John ‘The Man with the Pram’ Burkhill is throwing a party to celebrate hitting his £1m goal - and everyone is invited.

The inspirational 84-year-old is hosting a celebration in Sheffield city centre to “thank each and every one of you for helping me realise an impossible dream.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John hit the magic million in May, 16 years after he started fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support after losing his beloved wife June.

John ‘The Man with the Pram’ Burkhill is throwing a party to celebrate hitting his £1m goal - and everyone is invited.

On his Facebook page, he wrote: “I’m pleased to share a date and time where I can thank each and every one of you for helping me realise an impossible dream. It’s thanks to you we have raised £1million and I’d love for you all to join me at this celebration event in Sheffield City Centre (exact location TBC soon). Thank you. John.”

There will be an opening address from the Lord Mayor and possibly two other guest speakers as well as John himself.

Hannah Lumb-Smith, Macmillan Cancer Support’s fundraising manager, said: “We are really excited for this opportunity for John's remarkable achievement of raising £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support to be celebrated in his beloved home city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“John has always been clear that any sort of celebration event once he hit the £1 million mark should be an open invitation to the people of Sheffield and Yorkshire - who he so humbly credits with making his 'impossible dream' possible.