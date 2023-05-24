What John Burkhill has achieved is absolutely incredible.

Affectionately known as ‘the man with the pram,’ he is instantly recognisable with his green wig, giant green foam hand and his late daughter’s pram, which he pushes around the streets of Sheffield with a collection bucket day after day – even on Christmas Day!

At 84 years old, and having fundraised for Macmillan Cancer Support for 16 years now, you would have thought that when John reached his £1m goal he would have breathed a huge sigh of relief, retired the trusty old pram and swapped his trainers for his slippers.

But, no. John is showing no signs of giving up any time soon.

John, from Handsworth, who initially set himself a £250,000 fundraising target back in 2007, moved the goalpost to £1m in 2013 when he reached his first milestone.

It took him another 10 years to reach his ‘magic million,’ but with his late wife and daughter his inspiration, John was never going to give up and was determined to hit the target before his 85th birthday in January.

He got there eight months earlier than he thought thanks to a huge influx in donations over the last year as Sheffielders and supporters further afield saw the finishing line in sight and donated to help him over it.

TV presenter Dan Walker, from Sheffield, raised John’s profile when he featured his fundraising efforts on his Channel 5 news programme a few weeks ago.

Having lost his beloved wife June to cancer one year to the day after the sudden and unexpected death of their daughter, Karen, fundraising gave John a purpose.

He says pushing the pram bought for his daughter in 1961, makes him feel as though Karen and June are both with him as he pounds the streets in their memory.

In addition to walking miles every single day collecting donations in the street, young at heart John has also completed 1,038 official races over the years, including marathons. He even took on Sheffield’s Half Marathon in March at the aged of 84!

But the Macmillan supporter, his green wig and pram look set to continue to be a familiar sight in the Steel City.

“I’ll keep going,” he said. “People have always asked me what I’ll do when I get there, but I’ve got to carry on.

“I know it’s a bit daft, but when I’m shoving that pram, both my daughter and wife are still with me. They keep me going. As long as I can put one foot in front of the other, I’ll keep going.”

John was chosen to receive the British Empire Medal for his services to charity in 2013 and a second bar for the medal was awarded to John in 2021. He also received the Douglas Macmillan award for his services to Macmillan Cancer Support in 2013 and was recognised with a British Citizens Award for services to charitable giving in January 2023.

Gemma Peters, Chief Executive of Macmillan Cancer Support, said “John embodies everything that is good in humanity” and described him as “selfless beyond measure”.

What many people don’t realise is that before John dedicated his fundraising efforts to help Macmillan, he had already raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for various other charities.

John is one of an elite group in Sheffield that he unites both the blue and white and red and white sides of the Steel City. Both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United fans love John and they all donate generously as he stands outside both grounds on matchdays.

Not only does John raise an incredible amount of money for Macmillan, but he also serves as a real ambassador for the charity and listening ear whilst collecting donations across the city.

John will refer people to the Macmillan Support Line, where they can get expert financial, emotional or practical advice if they are affected by cancer.

In real terms, John’s fundraising has funded the equivalent of a Macmillan nurse for 16 years.

John has received many accolades and awards over the years and was particularly proud to be chosen as an Olympic Torch Bearer in 2012.

He was awarded the Freedom of Sheffield in 2019 and a film about his life has even been produced.

Last year he was crowned the winner of the JustGiving ‘Outstanding Commitment’ Award and in Januray of this year, he travelled to Westminster Palace to receive a British Citizens Award for volunteering and charitable giving.

He really is one in a million!

