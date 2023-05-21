Sheffield’s iconic Man with the Pram has confirmed he will not stop his fundraising efforts once he hits his ‘Magic Million’ for Macmillan.

In a heartfelt video thanking his supporters for their kind words and donations, John Burkhill could be seen donning his iconic green wig and Macmillan T-shirt the city has come to recognise.

He said: “Thank you everyone so much that’s donated online [and] in the bucket. We’re nearly at a million quid now and we’re gonna keep going and keep going until we get that million quid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last couple of days, John’s fundraising total has surpassed £955,000, meaning he is over 95 per cent of the way to the ‘Magic Million’ target he has spent the last decade working towards. However, in news many of his supporters will find delightful, John said he would not hang up his wig once he hits the target.

Sheffield's iconic 'Man with the Pram' John Burkhill has been fundraising for MacMillan Cancer Research for over 15 years and is now past the £950,000 mark on his quest to raise £1m for the charity. Every time John heads out with his bucket, Sheffield folk stop and donate money to help get him to his goal. It's a simple every day act that will add up to an incredible achievement one day soon.

He said: “People ask me a lot, will I stop then? No! No, I think I want to carry on…Thank you so much, each and every one of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

It has been a phenomenal few weeks and months for John’s campaign, as he continues to raise more and more for Macmillan. He pounds the streets daily and completes races, pushing what was his daughter’s pram in memory of her and his late wife. John hopes to reach his fundraising target by his 85th birthday in January 2024.

His fundraising JustGiving page is found here.

Now Sheffielders are being urged to sign up to help the legendary fundraiser reach his £1 million target.

The legendary Sheffield fundraiser, John Burkhill, has no plans to stop fundraising when he reaches the Magic Million

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A campaign page set up under John’s name will allow people from across the city and beyond to undertake their own fundraising activities with money raised contributing directly towards John’s target.

Hannah Lumb, Macmillan Cancer Support’s Fundraising Manager, said: “The people of Sheffield really have backed John since he began fundraising for Macmillan in 2007 and we are so grateful for everybody’s incredible generosity so far. John is now on the ‘home straight’, as it were, with his dream of reaching his magic million in sight, so it would be amazing if people got involved to help with the last push towards John’s target.”

“Absolutely any sort of fundraising activity you choose, no matter how big or small, can make a huge difference and John will be so thrilled if people were to sign up to be a part of this collective effort. Such efforts all help Macmillan continue to be there for people living with and affected by cancer across Sheffield and beyond,” she added.

John said he has been ‘humbled’ by everybody’s support so far, saying: “I can’t put into words just how grateful I am. Everyone has bought into what I’ve tried to do and if you can help push us over the line, that would be fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some people tell me I’m a ‘hero’ but to me, the people who put the money in my bucket or fundraise are the heroes,” he added.