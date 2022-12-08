Sheffield’s Man with the Pram fundraising hero John Burkhill is auctioning off a special Sheffield United shirt to help him towards his ‘magic million’.

The Blades shirt, signed by players including Bramall Lane legend Tony Currie, is being sold to the highest bidder via social media, with anyone interested invited to send John a message. The money raised will go to Macmillan Cancer Support, as John closes in on his target of raising £1 million for the charity.

John has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Macmillan by completing more than 1,000 races while pushing his late daughter Karen’s pram and donning his distinctive green wig and giant foam hand. He made it his mission to raise as much as he could to help those affected by cancer after losing his wife, June, to the disease a year before his daughter died too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signed Sheffield United shirt has been framed by Frame It Sheffield and the silent auction is live now. To maje a bid in the silent auction, you need to send John a direct message via Twitter at @JohnBurkhillBEM, Facebook at Facebook.com/manwiththepram or Instagram at john_manwiththepram_burkhill.

John Burkhill at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground with the Blades shirt he's auctioning to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Advertisement Hide Ad

John said: “I can’t thank Frame It Sheffield enough for framing this shirt, it’s fantastic. The Blades fans, Tony Currie and everyone down at Lane were brilliant with me. I hope it can raise as much money as possible to help me get to that magic million for Macmillan.

“It’s a wonderful gesture and both Wednesday and United have been brilliant with me. I want to raise as much as I can so thank you to everyone and happy bidding!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signed Sheffield United shirt which John Burkhill is auctioning to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support