I can’t imagine there is anyone who Sheffield who does not know of the absolutely incredible John Burkhill aka the ‘Man with the Pram’.

At 84 years old, he is out on the streets of the Steel City every single day, in all weathers, raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support. He even spent Christmas Day walking 17 miles collecting money in a bucket while most people were tucking into their dinner.

Over a 10-day period over the festive season, John’s ‘magic million’ appeal received £10,000 in donations and I am now delighted to tell you all that this inspirational Sheffielder has now raised a staggering £901,000 for the charity so close to his heart.

The finishing line is now well and truly in sight – he has £99,000 to raise to reach his dream target...and then hopefully this special pensioner can put his feet up (but those who know him know that this will probably never happen!)

John set out on his fundraising mission after losing his daughter Karen suddenly in 1991, followed by his wife June to cancer the following year.

He found Karen’s old childhood pram, customised and decorated it and started walking the streets with a collection pot...and the rest is history.

Now barely a day goes by when he is not spotted with his trademark green wig and giant foam hand.

Always humble, John forever thanks the people of Sheffield for supporting him along his fundraising journey. Awards and accolades have followed over the years, but John always accepts them on behalf of his beloved home city.

Times are tough for all of us, the cost of living crisis continues to bite, but my plea to the city of Sheffield is to try and make this the year that John’s dream comes true.

Money like that raised by John funds invaluable cancer support services valued by patients and their families.

John has an online fundraising page. Can you imagine how incredible it would be if each of us donated even £1 towards his goal.

It would make such a difference to John and to the lives of all those he and other fundraisers like him support through Macmillan.

