Infamous Steel City fundraiser, John Burkhill, is set to take part in his 1,050th fundraising race at the age of 85.

The Sheffield 10K on Sunday, September 29th is his milestone race and will come just three weeks after he completed the Great North Run, in Newcastle, last weekend.

John, who has raised over £1.1m for Macmillan Cancer Research, over the years said: “I’m quite looking forward to it because it will be a great day for myself but for everyone there too. I get the same reception everywhere I go and I try to put my home on the map.

John Burkhill is preparing for his 1,050th fundraising race. He has already raised over £1m for Macmillan Cancer Support

“I need to thank all race organisers across the country and beyond who have allowed me to take part in their races leading to this. It couldn’t be more special that my 1,050th race falls on a Sheffield race.

“One time I wanted to win but it is bit difficult to now being 80 odd and its quite tough to get round these days.”

John’s first race was the Sheffield Walk, in 1967.

Over the past 15 years he has dedicated his life to running races and walking Sheffield’s streets each day to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support after he lost his wife, June, to cancer and his daughter, Karen, tragically died during a routine operation.

When John pounds the streets he pushes the pram bought for Karen when she was a baby.

He said: “I lost my daughter, and the pram I push now belonged to her and I will keep pushing it for as long as I can.

“When I push my pram round my daughter is with me.

“The mascot on the front of my pram belonged to my late wife, and I have them both with me through every race to keep me going.”

When asked about his love of Sheffield, John said: “I love Sheffield and I love the people, and its rare a day when I don’t get asked for a photo or a high five – I’m very proud to be from Sheffield.

“The most important people to me are the people who put money in the bucket. I always look at it that it’s 10 pence more than I had last week, so I am always grateful”.

To donate to Macmillan, visit John's online fundraising page.