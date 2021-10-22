John Barnes in Sheffield for Show Racism The Red Card Day event today
Ex-England footballer John Barnes will be in Sheffield today, calling for an end to racism in football, to coincide with Show Racism The Red Card Day.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 2:55 pm
Updated
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 2:56 pm
The event will address racism in football and entertainment, and John will talk about his new book, The Uncomfortable Truth About Racism.
He will be joined by Paul Kearns, Deputy CEO of Show Racism the Red Card; Dan Bates, CEO of Sheffield Theatres; and Ian Manborde of Equity.
The event takes place at 6pm at the Crucible Theatre.To register, visit Eventbrite.