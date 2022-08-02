The homes are included in a buyout of Horizon Care Group by Simply UK, which has launched Portland Care Group and aims to have 60 care homes and 4,000 beds under its ownership by 2026.

Simply UK have guaranteed the jobs of all existing staff are safe.

Rob McDonald, Managing Director of Portland Care Group, said: “All of the Sheffield care homes now under the Portland banner will benefit from a review of existing services and a general upgrade programme to improve the facilities.

Rob McDonald, Managing Director of Portland Care Group.

“We are delighted to have retained all 500-plus skilled and committed staff, including the senior management teams in each home, ensuring there will be no discernible change in the relationships with residents or the standards of service provided.

And in positive news for the city, the deal could create more jobs as the ambitious developer looks to grow.

Wood Hill Grange, Wood Hill House and Wood Hill Lodge in Sheffield and Waterside Grange in Dinnington, Rotherham, have been bought in the deal.

Mr McDonald said: “As Portland Care Group continues to grow, we will be looking to fill a variety of positions at our Sheffield homes and to offer the high-level training and mentoring required for people interested in taking up rewarding careers in the care sector.”