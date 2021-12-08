It has been a year since Margaret Keenan, 99, received the first jab against the coronavirus, and only a week out from when Sheffield’s Mrs Freda France, 90, was the first to get the vaccine in the city.

In fact, Sheffield has seen over 417,000 doses of the first jab delivered, and over 380,000 of the second. 164,000 booster or third doses have also been given out.

However, the NHS says the Covid vaccination programme is now in its “most complex phase yet” and is now launching a recruitment drive to combat the Omicron variant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS plans to offer 10,000 jobs across its services to help its vaccination effort against the Omicron variant.

From today (December 8), 10,000 new roles are being advertised to help the health service provide boosters to millions more people from across the country.

Jobs include vaccinators, admin staff and healthcare support workers depending on demand in local areas.

It is in addition to drumming up 42,000 volunteers by working with the Royal Volunteer Service and St John’s.

It comes after Sheffield’s director of public health Greg Fell told the city council last week how 30 per cent of the city’s population is yet to get a jab.

He said: “There are still tens of thousands of people who haven’t had the first two doses, including lots of elderly people, and that’s the thing I’m most worried about. It’s really difficult to know what more we can do.

“There’s a lot of pressure on the hospital system and bed occupancy is increasing steadily. It’s mostly the unvaccinated, with some clinically vulnerable and immunocompromised.

“The vaccination programme is doing what is expected – had we had an unvaccinated population it would be 20 to 30 deaths a day territory.”

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “The NHS is ramping up its vaccine drive once again as millions more become eligible for their booster, sooner, following updated JCVI guidance, and so we are now recruiting 10,000 more staff to help us in our national mission.

“If you are interested in applying, or if you want to volunteer, search ‘NHS vaccine team’ to find out how you can help us.

“The NHS and the country needs you once again - you can play a key role in helping us to save many more lives.”

It comes as more than 13,000 hospital operations were cancelled in October and November following on from record demand for healthcare during the Covid pandemic.

The British Medical Association says unvaccinated Covid patients is “seriously limiting” the ability to treat patients.

The NHS will offer boosters to the most vulnerable first before expanding down the age ranges in five year intervals, through those aged 18 to 39.

While changes to the booking system, protocols and patient group directive are put in place, the NHS will continue to vaccinate the millions of people who were already eligible for top-up jabs.

In the meantime, existing booking arrangements will remain in place – there is no need to cancel your appointment if people have already booked in.