Last year saw UK unemployment at a five-year high, with the number of roles being advertised falling to less than 35 per cent that of the year previous during the first lockdown.

But with things slowly opening up again and the lockdown set to be fully lifted on July 19, more companies are starting to fire up their hiring processes and more jobs are beginning to be listed.

Here are seven of the latest part-time jobs in Sheffield advertised on Indeed, including bar and retail work. Photo by: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

With plenty of students now home for the summer and more people looking for part time roles in the city, we took a look through some of the latest roles available on Indeed to make it a little bit easier.

WHSmith – Sales Assistant

A part-time position at a high street store, with four hours per week available. The company is looking for someone to work either Saturdays or Sundays, but they will need to be flexible for shifts during the week, and the salary is up to £8.91 per hour. Responsibilities will include stocking shelves, tidying and serving customers on the tills, as well as providing exceptional customer service. Click here to apply.

Iceland – Retail Assistant

A part-time, 7.5 hour per week contract is available for a retail assistant at Iceland in Fox Valley, Sheffield Working hours and shift patterns will be flexible. The job comes with a salary of £9 per hour and responsibilities include ensuring shelves and freezers are well-stocked, the store is tidy and providing impeccable customer service. Click here to apply.

JD Sports – Sales Assistant

A part-time role for the JD Sports store in Meadowhall has become available. Responsibilities include driving sales, serving customers, providing great customer service, tidying and hanging items. There is also a nights shift position available at the store. Visit I ndeed to apply.

Bartender and Server – Cubana

Cubana in Sheffield’s Leopold Square is looking for a part-time bartender and server, with a flexible shift pattern including eight hour shifts and days, nights and weekends. The responsibilities will include mixing drinks, taking drink orders, making recommendations and serving customers, as well as ensuring the tills are balanced and the bar is clean and well-stocked. The salary will be between £9.50 and £10.50 per hour. Visit Indeed to apply.

Shop Assistant – Staniforths (Rawmarsh) Ltd

Staniforths is looking for a part-time shop assistant to work in its city centre store on Chapel Walk on set days. These include: Monday 8.30am – 2.15pm, Wednesday 9am – 2.15pm, Thursday 9am – 2.15pm, Friday 8.30am – 2.15pm. Main tasks will include preparing and serving food for customers,

cash and card handling, cleaning to high standards, stock rotation and ordering. The salary will be £8.91 per hour. Visit Indeed to apply.

Weekend Sales Assistant – Deichmann

The Deichmann store at Meadowhall has part-time, six hour contracts available with immediate starts available. The role will require full flexibility on weekends as well as the option for some weekday overtime. Key responsibilities will include providing exceptional customer service, serving customers on the tills, replenishing stock and keeping the store tidy. The salary will be £9.11 per hour. Click here to apply.

Temporary Sales Assistant – Lush