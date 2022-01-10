Job opportunities at St Luke's hospice shops as City Road site hosts open event
St Luke’s Hospice is encouraging supporters to enjoy a taste of volunteering with a special open evening at it’s City Road shop.
The charity’s chain of 13 award-winning shops could not operate without its volunteer force.
And to give people a chance to experience what volunteering actually entails, an open evening will be held at City Road on Thursday, January 20.
“This is a great opportunity to learn more about the exciting volunteer roles available at City Road, meet the team, ask any questions and find out what it's like to volunteer with us,” said St Luke’s volunteer development manager Francesca Bradshaw.
“City Road is just one of our 13 shops across Sheffield generating vital income to help us continue to be there for Sheffield people when they need us most.
“From unpacking donations and categorising items, to serving customers at the till, to organising the shop floor and creating beautiful window displays, our volunteers are essential in the day-to-day running of our shops, both on the shop floor and behind the scenes.
“Whether you've volunteered before or are completely new to volunteering, this session has something for everyone, so come along and meet our friendly team!”
To find out more and to register for the open evening simply call 0114 2357639 or visit /www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/volunteer/volunteering-info