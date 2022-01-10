Job opportunities at St Luke's hospice shops as City Road site hosts open event

The charity’s chain of 13 award-winning shops could not operate without its volunteer force.

And to give people a chance to experience what volunteering actually entails, an open evening will be held at City Road on Thursday, January 20.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about the exciting volunteer roles available at City Road, meet the team, ask any questions and find out what it's like to volunteer with us,” said St Luke’s volunteer development manager Francesca Bradshaw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join the St Luke’s volunteer team at City Road open evening

“City Road is just one of our 13 shops across Sheffield generating vital income to help us continue to be there for Sheffield people when they need us most.

“From unpacking donations and categorising items, to serving customers at the till, to organising the shop floor and creating beautiful window displays, our volunteers are essential in the day-to-day running of our shops, both on the shop floor and behind the scenes.

“Whether you've volunteered before or are completely new to volunteering, this session has something for everyone, so come along and meet our friendly team!”