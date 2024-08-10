Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to Sheffield’s ‘first’ singer with a hit record.

The family of Ronald James William Crawford Lindsey has confirmed that he has died at the age of 87 after an extraordinary life.

The singer and performer, who went by both Ron Lindsay and Jimmy Crawford, has been described by his sister Jeanette Batty, 78, as a “man of many talents”, who will be sorely missed by his friends and family across the world.

Jimmy was the frontman of Jimmy Crawford and the Ravens in the early 1960s. | Unknown

Jimmy shot to fame in the 60s after his hit “I Love How You Love Me” reached the weekly top 20 charts in 1961.

It is thought that he became the first Sheffield act to have a hit record, ahead of the likes of Joe Cocker and Dave Berry.

In 1962, Jimmy featured in the film ‘Play it Cool’ alongside rock and roll star Billy Fury. He then went on to tour New Zealand, Australia and South Africa with some of the top entertainers of the day, including Des O’Connor and Vera Lynn. He also performed in a cabaret spot in Las Vegas.

Jimmy Crawford, Dave Berry and Frank White pictured outside the Boardwalk, Sheffield, on September 12, 2002 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Growing up, Jimmy lived with his parents and sister on the now-demolished Aberdeen Street in the Broomhall area, and he attended Sheffield Central Technical School where he studied engineering.

Although keen to go to art school, Jimmy’s mum insisted that he got a job. It was while he was working at Davy United on Prince of Wales Road that he joined a group of musicians. It didn’t take long for him to find success as a solo artist.

Jimmy became a household name in Sheffield, performing at venues from working men’s clubs to the former Gaumont which hosted the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Jimmy gained a large following in the Midlands, and then went on to play at cabaret clubs across the country and shows in Blackpool.

Left Arthur Squires and, right his wife Linda Squires, loyalist fans of Jimmy Crawford (centre) at the opening of the 'Teenage Kicks' exhibition at the National Centre for Popular Music, December 20, 1999 | Matthew Swingler

His sister Jeanette described Jimmy as a “very kind brother”.

She said: “We can’t believe he’s gone, it’s the end of an era. He was artistic, creative, talented and a sportsman.

“We were close as I matured and grew up. He has always been there. He was a very kind brother when I was growing up despite the nine year gap between us. I remember going on his motorbike.

Jimmy Crawford rose to fame in the 1960s after his hit “I Love How You Love Me” reached the weekly top 20 charts in 1961. | Unknown

“We grew up in a musical family. Music was always there in the household from a young age. Jimmy had a go at writing his own songs, and he tried the guitar, but singing became his forte.”

Outside of his singing and performing, Jimmy’s passion was painting and drawing. He also raced motorbikes, taking part in the Isle of Man TT, and he was a keen swimmer representing his county on a national level, and as Army champion while completing national service.

Jimmy Crawford played at venues across Sheffield, the country, and worldwide | free

It was through his swimming team at Glossop Road Baths that he met his beloved late wife Maurine who he married at 19 in the mid 1950s, and went on to have two children with, Dean and Sonja.

He had lived in Walkley, Nottingham, Derby and finally Dronfield. He was described as “stoic” towards the end of his life, and passed away at Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield after a battle with illness.

He leaves behind him his two children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.