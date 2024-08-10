Jimmy Crawford: Tributes paid to Sheffield singer and performer who was 'household name' in the city
The family of Ronald James William Crawford Lindsey has confirmed that he has died at the age of 87 after an extraordinary life.
The singer and performer, who went by both Ron Lindsay and Jimmy Crawford, has been described by his sister Jeanette Batty, 78, as a “man of many talents”, who will be sorely missed by his friends and family across the world.
Jimmy shot to fame in the 60s after his hit “I Love How You Love Me” reached the weekly top 20 charts in 1961.
It is thought that he became the first Sheffield act to have a hit record, ahead of the likes of Joe Cocker and Dave Berry.
In 1962, Jimmy featured in the film ‘Play it Cool’ alongside rock and roll star Billy Fury. He then went on to tour New Zealand, Australia and South Africa with some of the top entertainers of the day, including Des O’Connor and Vera Lynn. He also performed in a cabaret spot in Las Vegas.
Growing up, Jimmy lived with his parents and sister on the now-demolished Aberdeen Street in the Broomhall area, and he attended Sheffield Central Technical School where he studied engineering.
Although keen to go to art school, Jimmy’s mum insisted that he got a job. It was while he was working at Davy United on Prince of Wales Road that he joined a group of musicians. It didn’t take long for him to find success as a solo artist.
Jimmy became a household name in Sheffield, performing at venues from working men’s clubs to the former Gaumont which hosted the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Jimmy gained a large following in the Midlands, and then went on to play at cabaret clubs across the country and shows in Blackpool.
His sister Jeanette described Jimmy as a “very kind brother”.
She said: “We can’t believe he’s gone, it’s the end of an era. He was artistic, creative, talented and a sportsman.
“We were close as I matured and grew up. He has always been there. He was a very kind brother when I was growing up despite the nine year gap between us. I remember going on his motorbike.
“We grew up in a musical family. Music was always there in the household from a young age. Jimmy had a go at writing his own songs, and he tried the guitar, but singing became his forte.”
Outside of his singing and performing, Jimmy’s passion was painting and drawing. He also raced motorbikes, taking part in the Isle of Man TT, and he was a keen swimmer representing his county on a national level, and as Army champion while completing national service.
It was through his swimming team at Glossop Road Baths that he met his beloved late wife Maurine who he married at 19 in the mid 1950s, and went on to have two children with, Dean and Sonja.
He had lived in Walkley, Nottingham, Derby and finally Dronfield. He was described as “stoic” towards the end of his life, and passed away at Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield after a battle with illness.
He leaves behind him his two children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
