Stand up comedian Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown’s show at Sheffield City Hall was cancelled last year over concerns about about racism, homophobia and sexism at his shows.

Now, more comedians may be in the firing line, as locals have suggested Jimmy Carr and Kevin 'Bloody' Wilson, both set to perform at the venue this year, should also have their shows cancelled.

Comparisons have been drawn between how Jimmy Carr is booked to play Sheffield City Hall this March, where Roy Chubby Brown was banned from performing in 2021.

Jimmy Carr found himself in hot water last week after a controversial Holocaust joke in his new Netflix special received backlash.

The joke, in which Jimmy said the deaths of thousands of Gypsies during the Nazi Holocaust were one of the ‘positives’ of the event, was criticised by Auschwitz Memorial, Hope Not Hate, and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Sheffield based human rights champion Chrissy Meleady MBE, said: “As someone who works with and for the protection of these communities concerned, I can tell you categorically that hatred towards Jewish people and Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people, sadly remains alive and kicking today.

“The inflaming of racial hatred towards them in our 21st Century is not a joke, it is harmful, irresponsible and offensive and can even lead to the murdering of members of these communities.”

Roy Chubby Brown was due to perform at Sheffield City Hall in January 2022 but was banned by the venue.

Haley Madden contacted The Star after finding images which may be considered Islamophobic shared on Kevin ‘Bloody’ Wilson’s Facebook page in 2015. One image showed a Muslim man asking God why he could marry little girls but wasn’t allowed to eat ham.

She said: “How on earth is he allowed to go ahead and perform whereas Royston Vasey has never published such things online, even under his alias of Roy Chubby Brown.”

Haley suggested that if Kevin ‘Bloody’ Wilson and Jimmy Carr where allowed to perform at Sheffield City Hall, then so too should Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown.

Jimmy Carr has been widely criticised for a joke about the Holocaust he made in Netflix comedy special His Dark Material. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ray Cundy, from Waterthorpe, contacted The Star to defend a comedian’s right to offend.

He said: “People laugh at all sorts of situations, irrespective of what the subject matter is, but it doesn't make them bad people.”

“I cannot laugh at modern day comedy because I don't find it funny and that is down to the individuals nowadays who (it appears) are so sensitive to life that they are offended by anything and everything.

“I suppose I am writing in support of the right to be offensive because this often stimulates debate and change. If you automatically ban things you don't like, all you get is silence and a festering discontent by those to whom you have denied choice.”

One of the images shared on Kevin 'Bloody' Brown's Facebook page in 2015.