Jessop Wing midwifery director wins NHS England’s Chief Midwifery Officer’s Silver Award

Jessop Wing midwifery director Laura Rumsey has won a Silver Chief Midwifery Officer Award for her exceptional contribution to nursing and midwifery practice.

The coveted national award, which is given to midwives who exceed the expectations of their everyday role, was presented to Laura, a senior midwife at Jessop Wing, by NHS England’s chief midwifery officer Kate Brintworth on a recent visit to Jessop Wing.

The chief midwifery officer (CMidO) Awards reward the significant and outstanding contribution made by nurses and midwives in England.

Jessop Wing midwife Laura Rumsey (right) with NHS England Chief Midwifery Officer Kate Brintworth

Laura was recognised for being an exceptional midwifery leader with ‘patient centred enthusiasm’ that has been appreciated by many families, colleagues and organisations across her career in the NHS.

Laura has held several senior midwifery and nursing leadership positions in four contrasting organisations over the last seven years.

Laura joined Jessop Wing two years ago working alongside Ali Brodrick, head of midwifery.

Ali said: “Laura is an innovator and a visionary who always takes time to hear the feedback of those who use and deliver our services. Since joining our team Laura has built an engaged and empowered senior midwifery leadership team, always leading with kindness and compassion. Her core values underpin the professional standards and values of being a midwifery leader. It is a pleasure to work alongside Laura and I have seen our services change for the better thanks to her wealth of knowledge and experience.”

The midwife was praised for her compassion and kindness