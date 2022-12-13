A OnlyFans girl living near Sheffield has opened up about the difficulties of working on the platform, the stigma and the stereotype that girls “don’t work hard”.

Jessica Carter, aged 33, launched her adult career during the pandemic and has since amassed thousands of subscribers to her OnlyFans account, as well as thousands of social media followers. Despite her success, Jessica has decided to speak out about the difficulties of working in an industry still surrounded by immense stigma.

Bakewall-based Jessica told The Star: “I absolutely love my job but day-to-day life is more difficult than people really think but I think it comes from lack of knowledge rather than people being offensive. I feel like there is a stereotype that OnlyFans girls don’t work hard but they don’t see the hours you put into it. You’re your own photographer and marketer and editor.”

The mum-of-one even admitted banks reject her for business accounts due to her job. She told The Star she was rejected outright with one bank and after initially managing to open an account with another, they subsequently closed it due to Jessica’s job.

Jessica has revealed how men and women treat her online, behind the safety of social media.

Jessica said: “Hotels have refused reservations for me when they’ve seen my Twitter. I don’t even film, or produce any content in hotels. We earn thousands and thousands and thousands and yet people don’t want our money. It’s like they think it’s dirty money.

“Through all this my accountant’s work has been much harder than it needs to be. I just want to pay my taxes, I care about that. It’s so hard.”

Men “get angry when you won’t meet them for sex”

Aside from the difficulty Jessica faces to even pay her taxes and contribute to the community, she has revealed some of the worst parts of the stigma surrounding her job. She said: “There’s a lot of men on social media who say things and get angry when you won’t meet them for sex. I always ignore it because it’s not what I do.

Mum-of-one, Jessica, has shared how she manages her mum life and work life.

“Women always say ‘have some respect for yourself’ but there’s a difference. Just because you have no respect for me, doesn’t mean I don’t have respect for myself.”

Switching between mum mode and work mode

As a mum, Jessica knows her work isn’t age appropriate for her daughter, who, at nine-years-old, has a limited understanding of what her mum does for work. She said: “On a day-to-day, as a mum and OnlyFans girl, you have to switch between mum half and pornstar half. I categorically don’t film when she’s home and do a lot of filming in Airbnbs.”

Jessica revealed how she tends to avoid school runs with her daughter, due to the stigma associated with her work, and feels forced to not carry out normal public parental duties. She said: “My account blew up more than I thought it would and as the months went on it was almost all or nothing.”